Dragon Ball Promo Reveals the Masked Saiyan's Identity

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has begun its "Space-Time War Arc", which sees Goku making an unlikely ally in the former villain Hearts while landing directly in a new universe created by Fuu, and it seems as if the beans have been spilled regarding the identity of the "Masked Saiyan". In a new promo for the video game of Dragon Ball Heroes, which is the source material for the anime spin-off, the identity of the Masked Saiyan turned out to be just who many fans thought the mysterious warrior would be, while still spelling trouble for Goku and the Z Fighters down the road.

Twitter User DBS Chronicles shared the brief glimpse of the Masked Saiyan missing a part of his mask, proving that the shady character is none other than Goku Black, the character introduced in Dragon Ball Super who was a fusion of the Saiyan warrior's body with the rogue Kaioshin known as Zamasu:

Dragon Ball Heroes has seen Zamasu return prior to the arrival of the Masked Saiyan, most recently under the thrall of Hearts in his bid to free mortals from the influence of the gods. Ultimately, Zamasu was killed by Hearts, though this incarnation of the Kaioshin was the ultimate fusion of the being, whereas Goku Black was a unique creation from the past of the character in an alternate timeline. Having proved to be a nightmare for Future Trunks in his timeline, Goku Black was eventually destroyed by Xeno at the tail end of the arc that introduced him to the world of Dragon Ball.

Dragon Ball Super might still be on hiatus with its anime, but the series has continued via its manga, recently completing the Moro Arc and diving into a new unique saga in the Granolah The Survivor Arc. Though Goku Black doesn't appear to be making a return to the main series any time soon, it's clear that the nefarious Saiyan hybrid will cause some serious problems for both the Z Fighters and the Time Patrol in the popular spin-off series.

What do you think of the revelation of the Masked Saiyan's identity? How do you think Goku Black will play into the Space-Time War?