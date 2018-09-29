‘Dragon Ball’s Spirit Bomb is Coming to Splatoon

Splatoon 2 completely dominates online play for many Nintendo Switch players, and a lot of that dedication comes from the bevy of support and new updates Nintendo has released for the game so far.

But the latest update takes a cue from anime by bringing in its own version of Dragon Ball‘s famous Spirit Bomb attack.

A new Special Weapon called the Booyah Bomb is coming to #Splatoon2. Once activated, charge it up faster by signaling “Booyah!” Teammates can also get a small bonus to their special meter with “Booyah!” rally cries of their own! Unleash it once it’s charged for a big inksplosion! pic.twitter.com/3aQRJYcwzk — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) September 27, 2018

Nintendo announced that a new Special Weapon would be coming to Splatoon 2 called the “Booyah Bomb,” and fans immediately noticed the similarities to the famous Dragon Ball technique. It appears that once a player uses this weapon, they can use the (usually meaningless) “Booyah!” taunt to charge it faster and their teammates can get small bonuses to their special meter while shouting “Booyah!” as well.

Along with the pose for the weapon resembling Goku’s famous stance, the idea behind the Booyah Bomb (as well as its namesake) draws from Dragon Ball‘s Spirit Bomb. In the series, Goku uses this technique by gathering the energy of all living things on the planet and harnesses their power into a giant ball. The variations on this technique are many and have either been used to boost Goku’s Super Saiyan strength, deliver a powerful punch, or blast an enemy as intended, but for all intents and purposes, it’s a devastating technique brought through teamwork.

It’s hilarious to see Nintendo bringing this anime flavored sense of teamwork into this already jam-packed title, and now fans are joking that Goku’s just a few inches closer now to maybe showing up in Super Smash Bros. someday.

