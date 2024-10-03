Dragon Ball Stars Unpack Goku's Love Life With a NSFW Teaser

Decades ago, the Dragon Ball fandom has no idea that love was on the horizon for its heroes, but that future came to pass. From Goku to Vegeta, the anime's heroes went on to find the loves of their lives all while fighting insanely strong villains. Vegeta and Bulma have been the most upfront about their romance, but there are other flames burning the background. Goku and Chi-Chi are amongst them, and thanks to the anime's cast we just got a risque peek at the couple's love life.

Honestly, we're not sure we needed to know that much about Goku's bedroom habits. No one is here to kink shame, but fans at a recent convention did not expect Chi-Chi's voice actor to unpack the couple's secret lives.

A Saucy Peek at Goku's Love Life

Recently, Paty Acevedo made fans double take when she took the stage at a convention. It was there Chi-Chi's voice actor chatted with Mario Castaneda, the Spanish voice actor for Son Goku. It was there the two Dragon Ball stars joked about their characters' romance, and things took a NSFW turn rather fast.

"I thought marriage was a bowl of soup," Castaneda said as Goku before Acevedo chimed in with a zinger:

"And that bowl of soup is not the only thing this man eats."

Yup. You read that right. The voice actress behind Chi-Chi went there. Acevedo broke an unspoken taboo by talking about Chi-Chi's bedroom habits with Goku, and Castaneda (plus the entire Spanish cast) was taken aback.

"Chi-Chi, don't talk about our intimacy," Goku's actor shared, but the damage was done. The convention clip has gone viral with Dragon Ball fans online, and it has the fandom buzzing about Goku's love life.

The Cute Truth Behind Goku x Chi-Chi

After all, if you did not know Goku was married with kids, you might think the character was aromantic. The man has never shown much interest in romance or sexual attraction; Goku is too busy training to worry about such matters. Still, the original Dragon Ball anime set up Goku's romance with Chi-Chi, and series creator Akira Toriyama always intended for the couple to get together.

However, Goku has had a few scant moments with Chi-Chi in canon. While the Saiyan is mostly scared of his wife, Goku has shared his love for Chi-Chi outright. After beating Kid Buu, Goku reminded Chi-Chi that he loves her, and she stayed by Goku's side the entire time he battled his heart disease. The pair may not be one for PDA, but there is clearly a connection between Goku and Chi-Chi. But given the Saiyan's agamic attitude, you can see why fans were shocked by Acevedo's innuendo. After all, the couple has a number of kids, and they had to come from someplace.

As for where this couple will go next, Dragon Ball has left the door wide open. Goku and Chi-Chi are grandparents now as Gohan has a family of his own. With Goten moving into his teens, Goku and Chi-Chi are enjoying a slower life, but they are about to hit a nasty roadblock. After all, Dragon Ball Daima is on the horizon, and the anime promises to turn Goku into a 'kid' after Demon Realm denizens make a wish with Shenron.

What do you think about this wild Dragon Ball note? Did you ever need to know this about Goku? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.