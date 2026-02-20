One Piece Anime Gets a Special Release in March Ahead of Its Return

One Piece anime is set to return this spring, and in a recent announcement confirming its return date, it was also revealed that a special release is planned to prepare fans before the anime’s comeback. It was one of the biggest changes the anime industry had seen when One Piece announced that its continuous serialization would end and the series would shift to a seasonal release format. With this announcement, the anime concluded its 26-year legacy of weekly episodes. The series has been on break for the past three months after concluding its latest chaotic arc, Egghead.

However, even though the Egghead arc was completed, the anime continued releasing episodes in batches with updated English dub releases. Now, in the latest announcement, alongside the confirmation that One Piece will return on April 5, 2026, it was also revealed that the final batch of English-dubbed Egghead episodes (1144–1155) will be released on March 24, 2026. This will make the entire Egghead arc available in English before the anime returns with its new arc.

One Piece Anime Unveils the Final Release for the Egghead Arc in March

With the final batch of the English dub available for the latest One Piece arc, it will be the first time the English dub aligns with the original Japanese version. This means fans who prefer the dub will be fully caught up with the anime before its return. It also provides a good option for viewers who struggle to switch to English subtitles for the latest episodes. With a new arc and even better production ahead, English dub watchers can transition to the sub format after finishing the Egghead arc when the final batch releases on March 24th. Unfortunately, there has been no simul-dub announcement for the upcoming arc.

This means One Piece will continue its trend of releasing English dubs in batches, and it could be months before the Elbaph arc receives an English dub. This is another reason fans may choose to switch to the sub format. The next arc will be one of the biggest in the series, literally, as it takes place on the land of the giants, Elbaph.

This arc is also considered a lead-up to the final events of the One Piece anime, making it a good time for fans to switch to subs if they want to follow the weekly releases in the new format and the final saga. In any case, there are many exciting releases for One Piece fans, as season 2 of the live-action series airs next month, while the final batch of the English dub serves as a special release that concludes the anime’s old legacy before it moves into a new format starting this April.

