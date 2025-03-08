New Dragon Ball Super Art Settles Debate Over Broly’s Newest Super Saiyan Form

Dragon Ball Super has dropped some cool new art for the series’ next volume, and it has settled the debate over Broly’s new Super Saiyan form. Although Dragon Ball Super’s official manga release skipped over a potential adaptation of the Dragon Ball Super: Broly feature film, the manga has actually included a ton of Broly material despite that. The first look at Broly in the manga, however, had depicted him with blond hair instead of the green hair he’s seen using in the feature film when going Super Saiyan. This opened up a debate between which of the two versions was part of the official canon.

This debate made a lot of sense considering how differently the manga approached events first seen in the anime, but now it can be settled once and for all. Dragon Ball Super has dropped the first look at the cover for Volume 24 of the manga release and with it drops some cool new art from artist Toyotaro. This art depicts Broly in his new state where he’s fully controlling his Super Saiyan power, and now depicts him with the green hair as seen in the anime’s version of the transformation (and settling that debate once and for all). Check it out below as spotted by @DbsHype on X.

Dragon Ball Super Volume 24 Cover first look. Releasing April 4th.



Holy fuckk Toyotaro snapped with the artwork! pic.twitter.com/i6b9sACOXn — Hype (@DbsHype) March 6, 2025

What Is Broly’s New Super Saiyan Form?

Before it had gone on its current lengthy hiatus, Dragon Ball Super’s manga adapted the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film in a totally new kind of way. While it was directly adapting the film’s events within its pages, the manga went a step further to included a full prologue and epilogue to the arc that added tons of new story materials. This included more of the training between Goku, Vegeta, and Broly that they had been briefly seen doing on Beerus’ planet during the film’s events.

Now with this expanded look at their training, it’s revealed that Goku had wanted to bring Broly along in order to better get him to master his control over the Super Saiyan Full Power transformation. This might be unique to Broly as it’s a transformation fueled by his rage, but in his training on Beerus’ planet, Broly is able to snap out of his berserk state and fully control his Super Saiyan power. This kicks off a new evolution for Broly’s power, and teases a future where he can stand alongside Universe 7’s strongest defenders like seen in this new art.

Will We See More of This New Broly Form Soon?

Dragon Ball Super has been in the midst of a lengthy hiatus following Akira Toriyama’s passing last year, and it has yet to be revealed if their are any extended plans to bring the manga back as of the time of this publication. There is some hope in this manner as Dragon Ball Super returned last month with a brand new chapter exploring more of Trunks and Goten before the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc. So there’s at least some forward momentum in some form.

There’s still a lingering cliffhanger following the Super Hero arc too as it was revealed that Frieza is now the strongest warrior in Universe 7 with a brand new form to boot. And with the recent end of the Dragon Ball Daima anime series (which had a ton of surprises that could further tie into Dragon Ball Super‘s future), there’s now more hope than ever before that we’ll get to see new Dragon Ball Super stories in the future.