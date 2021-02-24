Dragon Ball Super Artist Pays Tribute to Ultimate Shenron in New Sketch

✖

Dragon Ball Super might be the official sequel to the Dragon Ball Z series, but fans will still recall from time to time the "black sheep" of the franchise in Dragon Ball Grand Tour, with a current artist on the manga, Toyotaro, taking a chance to draw the giant dragon of the series in Ultimate Shenron. As a new dragon has been introduced in the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, it's definitely surprising to see how many Eternal Dragons have been brought into creation throughout the Shonen franchise that is easily one of the biggest in the world.

Dragon Ball GT introduced a number of new elements into the franchise, with one of the biggest being the transformation of Super Saiyan 4. Though the Grand Tour might not be returning anytime soon, elements from the series have made their way into the spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. With members of the Time Patrol having the ability to transform into Super Saiyan 4 and villains being brought back to life who first made their presence known in the Grand Tour, it's clear that even though Dragon Ball GT might be laid to rest, it left an impression on fans of the long-running series.

Twitter User Todd Blankenship shared Toyotaro's take on Ultimate Shenron, the Eternal Dragon that was summoned using the power of the Black Star Dragon Balls that transformed Goku into a child and kicked things off for the Grand Tour that gave us Super Saiyan 4, Baby, and so much more:

Toyotaro draws Ultimate Shenlong (the dragon for GT’s black-star DBs) as part of his monthly column: https://t.co/3hSvExPTMd pic.twitter.com/DZQViSFLDW — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) February 23, 2021

The Black Star Dragon Balls were unique from the other "wishing orbs" presented in the series, wherein once a wish was made, they needed to be collected within a year, otherwise, the world itself would be destroyed. Eventually, these unique Dragon Balls spawned a series of evil dragons that threatened the universe at large and marked the final villains to appear in the now-defunct sequel series.

