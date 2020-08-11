Dragon Ball Art Reimagines One of Goku's Earliest Memories

✖

Dragon Ball isn't much of a touchy-feely series, but it does have its tender moments. Goku seems to be at the heart of most of the mushy interludes, and that was made clear in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The film gave fans a different look at the boy's life in Planet Vegeta before being sent to Earth, and one artist has taken the scene even further with a new piece of art.

The portrait comes from rute830 on Twitter where they've amassed quite a following thanks to their Dragon Ball art. Their most recent piece gives fans a reimagined take on one of Goku's earliest memories. The shot joins Goku in his nursery pod on the eve of Planet Vegeta's destruction, and it seems the young Saiyan knows something is up.

You can check out the art below if you're ready to handle the feels. The shot gives an alternate perspective on a scene from Dragon Ball Super: Broly. After Bardock returns to his planet, the man shares a secret conversation with Gene about his concerns. The warrior is convinced Freiza has nefarious plans in store for Planet Vegeta, and he wants to spare Goku from death if possible.

This artwork gives a good look at that discussion from Goku's perspective. At the time, the boy was little more than a baby, and he was kept in his nursery pod at all times. The fan-art shows Goku eyeing his parents from the pod, and Gene looks upset to say the least. Still, there is little Goku could do about it in this state, and Bardock's chat ends with the young parents deciding to send Goku to Earth.

As fans know, this tough call was the right one as Freiza planned to destroy Planet Vegeta the whole time. The choice Goku's parents made saved his life and the lives of millions in the future as the boy would go on to save them. So without this pivotal scene, well - there wouldn't be a Dragon Ball like we know it today.

What do you make of this throwback fan-art? Do you ever think about how Goku would've changed if his parents had survived? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

