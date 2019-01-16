‘Dragon Ball' Merch Featuring Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta Surfaces

Dragon Ball is familiar with the merchandising game, and the franchise is fine teasing fans with its gimmicks. With a new movie on the way, the eyes of millions are watching Dragon Ball's every move, and it seems a new find may have leaked a big Gogeta update.

Over on Twitter, fans started buzzing when posts surfaced featuring interesting artwork that appears to show Gogeta a la Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

According to reports, the image is slated to be part of a tie-in lottery promo. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will release three different scratch cards starting this December, and the first is said to be of Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta.

Gogeta From Dragon Ball Scratch Lottery

Scratch Card Available from(Gogeta) - 19th December,2018 Yamcha Card - 5th December

Broly Scratch Card - 22nd December pic.twitter.com/czdjF1rkl8 — GovetaXV (@GovetaXV) November 28, 2018

As you can above, the popular fused Saiyan is a bit blurry in this shot, but he is hard to miss. Not only does Gogeta look slick with his blue hair, but the fusion seems to have gotten a makeover. The fighter is still wearing his vest, but its color scheme has shifted to yellow-and-black. Gogeta also seems to have his loose white pants on per usual, and the fighter looks like he's ready to charge right into battle.

This scratch card is not the only one expected to drop with the Dragon Ball lottery tie in. After Gogeta goes live on December 19, Yamcha is expected to hit shelves on December 5 while Broly will join the lineup on December 22.

Naturally, this reported leak has fans eyeing Dragon Ball Super: Broly closely for any Gogeta nods, but this lineup doesn't have everyone sold. After all, the inclusion of Yamcha has got plenty of fans scratching their heads, but the promise of Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta is too good to overlook. So, if you happen to be in Japan this winter and feel like testing your luck, it might be worth you scoring one of these Gogeta scratch cards to test your fortune.

Do you favor this Gogeta makeover? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.