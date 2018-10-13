‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Shares New Look at Planet Vegeta

The latest trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Broly revealed a whole different look at the upcoming film than fans had expected as it didn’t highlight more of the fight with Broly, but instead explored the past.

Planet Vegeta has been one of the constants of the Dragon Ball franchise, but the latest trailer reveals a whole new side of this famous Saiyan planet before its destruction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will officially brings elements such as Broly, Paragus, and the Dragon Ball Minus side story into the series canon officially, and like the other elements, Planet Vegeta has received a face lift for its renewed focus. Re-exploring the origins of Goku, Vegeta, and Broly while they were still living on Planet Vegeta, the newest look at the planet reveals a much less desolate place than fans are used to.

In previous, non-canon looks at Planet Vegeta, it was a dark and cold place befitting a planet full of conquering warriors. But in the new film, it’s much different. It’s both technologically advanced (which could be a result of working under King Cold) and mystical looking, as King Vegeta’s new castle is far more magnanimous.

This makes it seem like a far more enticing target for King Cold and his army for sure, and also could explain how the Saiyans managed to survive from under Freeza and King Cold’s rule for so long. Though the end of the trailer implies that new version of Planet Vegeta will meet the same fate as the original, fans will at least get a better impression of the Saiyan homeworld before it goes away forever.

These changes to the series may seem scary, but fans most likely will be fine with all of the choices

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially launches in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th as well, and fans of the English dub are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”