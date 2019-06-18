Dragon Ball Super: Broly Revealed New Gine Character Scans

Dragon Ball Super: Broly didn’t just give Dragon Ball fans the first new look at “canon Broly and Gogeta”, it also gave longtime viewers their first look at not only the inner workings of Saiyan culture on Planet Vegeta, but also, Goku’s mother Gine. Though Goku’s origin may have been re-told here with a new twist, it also gave audiences a much more in-depth look into the personality and character of his mother, as Gine and Bardock prepared to launch Goku into space. Now, new scans have been revealed giving us a new look at the mother of Son Goku.

Twitter User RenanFNA posted character scans not just for Gine herself, but also for several other characters such as Bardock, King Vegeta, and several new Saiyans seen along the way:

In the original Dragon Ball Z television special, Bardock – The Father of Goku, Gine did not make an appearance as Goku’s dad found himself mostly off planet, destroying other worlds as Saiyans mostly did. Though he shared a similar fate in this first special as he did in the movie, Broly saw Bardock join with Gine in launching their son toward the Earth. While Bardock took pride in his son and his potential future strength, Gine felt despair having lost her second son, with her first born being Raditz.

Speculation about Goku’s mother has long been a talking point in the Dragon Ball Z fan community, with several believing that the female Saiyan who made an appearance in the original Bardock special was his “baby Mama”. It wasn’t until Dragon Ball Super: Broly’s release that we got our first look into the life of Gine. Whether or not she’ll be making any future appearances in the series, flashback or otherwise, is still up in the air, but we’ll be sure to keep our eyes out when Dragon Ball inevitably makes its return in animated form.

For now, the series continues in manga format as the story follows Goku and Vegeta fighting a new threat in the form of the sinister warlock, Moro, on the Planet Namek.

What do you think of these new scans for Gine and several others from Dragon Ball Super: Broly? Would you like to see Goku’s mother return at some point in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball.

