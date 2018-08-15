‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Reveals New Look At Super Saiyan God Vegeta

Dragon Ball may be all about Goku, but that doesn’t mean Vegeta has been left to fend on his own. The Saiyan is able to use power-ups like Super Saiyan Blue, but there is one state that always escaped Vegeta. That is, until now.

Yes, Super Saiyan God Vegeta is coming to the anime, and fans got a brand-new look at it.

Recently, Toei Animation shared a new take on SSG Vegeta after the Dragon Ball Super: Broly website updated. As you can see below, a new front shot of the Saiyan was posted, and fans are loving how it looks.

SSG Vegeta is sandwiched between SSJ and SSB Vegeta. The magenta form is intriguing, and fans admit it is strange since it hasn’t been seen before.

Manga readers will be more familiar with SSG Vegeta as the series introduced the form there. The Saiyan finally went SSG during his big fight with Goku Black and Future Zamasu. Vegeta proved he could transform into SSG at will, and he teamed up with Goku to take on the alternate universe baddies. However, Vegeta hasn’t whipped out the form since that big battle, and it has never once been used in the anime.

So, it looks like Broly will be the villain who gets to face SSG Vegeta for the first time. The new power-up proves how seriously Vegeta will take his new opponent. Back in the Dragon Ball Z films, Broly was so powerful that Goku was often pushed to his limit fighting him, and that doesn’t look like it will be changing. Even after being rebooted, the team behind Dragon Ball Super wants Broly to be powerful, and the baddie will force Vegeta to power up into his godliest form.

Fans will be able to learn more about SSG Vegeta when Dragon Ball Super: Broly hits theaters. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January after it goes live in Japan in December. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”

