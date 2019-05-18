Dragon Ball Super: Broly Director Joins One Piece Anime with Wano Arc

Dragon Ball Super: Broly was the most successful film release in the Dragon Ball franchise both critically and commercially, and there’s a good chance it would not have been as successful as it was if it not for the work of its director Tatsuya Nagamine. Rumors and reports were abuzz that Nagamine would be leaving the Dragon Ball franchise after his work with Dragon Ball Super: Broly, so fans were wondering what he would do next.

Now it’s been made clear as Toei Animation announced that Tatsuya Nagamine will be taking over the One Piece anime as series director beginning with the anime’s Wano arc adaptation.

Though there has yet to be a concrete release date for One Piece‘s Wano anime debut, reports have the arc beginning this July. Not only did Tatsuya Nagamine direct the successful Dragon Ball Super: Broly for Toei Animation, but he also has previous notable experience with One Piece as he directed One Piece Film Z. Nagamine will be taking over the series from previous director Toshinori Fukasawa, and while Fukasawa definitely has his fans, there is a general excitement for the series to get new blood for this next big arc.

After seeing his work on Dragon Ball Super: Broly, fans are hoping this does not interfere in any future Dragon Ball plans. But with Toei Animation denying any future anime project at this moment, there’s no telling if that’s the case. Though decisions like this are usually made far in advance, and if there were a new series in the works Nagamine would not likely be involved anyway.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

