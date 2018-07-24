‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Releases English Dub Trailer

Although 2018 is going to be a big year for Dragon Ball Super fans when Dragon Ball Super: Broly releases in Japan, 2019 is going to be even bigger for fans of the English dub of the franchise.

The English dub of the film is set to release in January, and this first trailer teases so much goodness coming.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are old and new battles, new and old allies, and most importantly, there’s a new and improved version of Broly. For those worried that the English dub of Broly somehow wouldn’t live-up to the past, there’s absolutely no worries here. It’s going to be tough to wait for this one.

The first Dragon Ball Super film, now titled Dragon Ball Super: Broly, it’s set to release this December in Japan. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and has been confirmed to feature a rebooted take on the famous raging Saiyan Broly. The series will get a major makeover when its first film drops, and fans can thank Naohiro Shintani for that.

The beloved animator was brought in by Toei Animation to oversee the movie, and was approved by series creator Akira Toriyama. He’ll be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour and San Diego Comic-Con, as well.

If you are interested in the anime series itself, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.