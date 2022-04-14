Dragon Ball Super Makeover Gives Cabba A Dragon Ball Z Look

Dragon Ball Super hasn’t just introduced us to gods like Beerus, God of Destruction, and angels like Whis, the handler of said God of Destruction, but the sequel Shonen series has also introduced us to countless characters from other universes. With Universe Six being the first alternate reality introduced in the Shonen franchise, the universe introduced us to a few new Saiyan warriors, with a fan artist imagining what Vegeta’s protégé, Cabba, getting a makeover in the style of Dragon Ball Z.

The Saiyan race in Universe Six is a very different collection of alien warriors than what we’ve come to know over the course of the Dragon Ball series, with Cabba working to protect the universe rather than traveling around it in order to acquire new planets to sell on the black market. During the Universe Six Tournament Arc, the young Saiyan was able to achieve the level of Super Saiyan, while also striking a chord with Vegeta, as the Saiyan Prince has grown quite fond of Cabba over their brief exchanges. While Cabba might not be on the same power level as other Saiyans in his universe such as Kale and Caulifla, it should be interesting to see how much power he’ll acquire.

Twitter Artist Dis Sketch shared this brand new take on Cabba, using an art style similar to that of Dragon Ball Z’s anime to show how much series has changed from the days of Super Saiyan to the present that sees the likes of Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego relied upon by Goku and Vegeta respectively:

Cabba has yet to make an appearance in the series following the Tournament of Power Arc, in which he was eliminated from the battle that ultimately led to Universe Six’s destruction. While Caulifla and Kale were able to fuse into the being known as Kefla, Cabba was ultimately unable to achieve any major power boosts during this clash between universes. With the Granolah the Survivor Arc still taking place in the manga and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero set to focus on the main universe and the return of the Red Ribbon Army, who knows where we’ll see Cabba and the other Saiyan of Universe Six next.

