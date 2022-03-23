Dragon Ball Super Releases Special Trailer for New Chapter

Dragon Ball Super has finally released an intense new chapter, and has shared a special new promo to celebrate! The Granolah the Survivor arc was previously announced to come to an end some time this year, and there are already plans in place to start the next arc before the year is over too. That means each new chapter of the series is more important than ever as each one brings us closer to the end of the fight against the Heeters. Making matters even more intriguing have been all the new reveals that have been made as a result.

That is especially the case for the newest chapter of the series as Chapter 82 of Dragon Ball Super takes another important step forward in the fight against Gas and the Heeters. After previously revealing that Bardock actually played a major role in Granolah’s past during the destruction of Planet Cereal, the newest chapters of the series are starting to dig into his past further with a better look at one of his biggest fights in the past. You can check out Shueisha’s trailer for Chapter 82 of the series below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 82 of Dragon Ball Super introduces some major new wrinkles to how the Granolah the Survivor arc has been unfolding. With the reveal that Bardock actually plays a major role in the past of both the Heeters and Granolah, there might even be some more secrets that will help Goku figure out how to take down Gas in the present. There have yet to be any reveals about whether or not there will actually be any kind of real clue by looking back at Bardock’s fight with Gas, but it’s certainly sparked some other potential for Goku.

Goku learns in the chapter that there might be another secret to Ultra instinct than he is aware of at the moment, and diving into his Saiyan heritage while fighting against one of the strongest fighters in the universe means that he’s very close to unlocking his own new version of the transformation in a future chapter. But what do you think? How do you feel about Dragon Ball Super’s newest chapter? What are you hoping to see from the end of the Granolah the Survivor arc? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!