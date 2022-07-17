Dragon Ball Super Draft Teases Gas' Most Powerful Form Yet

Dragon Ball Super is now closer than ever to the end of the Granolah the Survivor arc, and the early preview for the next chapter of the manga series is teasing Gas' most powerful form yet. The fight against Gas has reached a new gear as after Ultra Ego Vegeta tried his best against the all powerful Heeter, it was revealed to be nowhere near enough. Then Goku was inspired to push his Ultra instinct even further and reach a new version of it that made him temporarily stronger than even Gas. But then Gas began to push his own power and revealed at the end of the previous chapter that he still had one deadly trick up his sleeve.

Gas found himself on the losing end of the fight for the first real time since the fight against him began, and the previous chapter of the series saw Elec chastising him and forcing him to use even more of his power. It was teased at the end of the previous chapter as he unlocked a new, more emaciated version of himself that he was sacrificing his life for a further boost in power. With the rough draft pages of the first few pages for Chapter 86 of Dragon Ball Super, it seems Gas' form is even scarier than that as it indeed has made him more powerful than ever.

The rough draft pages for Chapter 86 of Dragon Ball Super (as spotted by @DbsHype on Twitter) showcase this new Gas form and he has indeed given up all of the muscles he had sprouted from his previous transformation. Elec's verbal abuse of him in the previous chapter seemed to fuel this form, and it became an ability that seems to feed on his body. The more he continues to burn through his body's own cells in order to get stronger, the more he's overcoming Goku's previous boost in power. This means that it's going to be even tougher for Goku to land the final blow.

But there is a light of hope here, however, because if Goku and Vegeta can somehow just wind down the clock, it's very possible that Gas will eventually tire himself out beyond the point where he can put up a fight in this form anymore. All of his latest transformations have been as self sacrificial of his transformation to become the new strongest in the universe in the first place, and that just might be what ends up getting the all important win at the end.

How do you think this new form will work out for Gas? How do you think the fight with him will ultimately end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!