Dragon Ball Super Promo Teases Its First Suicidal Form Yet

The title of main antagonist of the Granolah the Survivor Arc has shifted from Granolah himself to the strongest member of the criminal organization known as the Heeters, Gas, and a new preview of Dragon Ball Super's manga gives us a closer look at a suicidal transformation that has arisen from this latest Shonen storyline. With Goku relying on the power of Ultra Instinct and Vegeta receiving a new form via Ultra Ego in this new arc, it would seem that the clock is ticking for Gas himself as his wish to become the strongest being in the universe came with a price.

Warning. If you don't want the next chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 86, spoiled for you, steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

Much like Granolah had done, Gas of the Heeters was able to do what the member of the Cerealian race had done and give himself wild amounts of power by wishing upon the Dragon Balls. Gas and Granolah have an unfortunate wrinkle in common, however, as the wish cut down Granolah's life span to around three years, while seemingly only giving Gas a limited time to try to kill the Shonen heroes. In the previous chapter, Elec hinted at the fact that Gas' current fight against Goku would be his last, with the member of the Heeter showing off what might be his final fate and drastically reducing his lifespan as a result.

The new preview for Dragon Ball Super's 86th chapter of its manga gives us a closer look at Gas' new terrifying form, with Son Goku shown to not be able to keep up with the massive power that the Heeter has attained, despite the fact that the son of Bardock has further learned how to master the power of Ultra Instinct:

The roughs are out for DBS ch.86, “Full-Power Battle”. Gas uses his telekinesis to strangle Goku, and threatens to twist his head off, but Goku teleports to safety and counterattacks. pic.twitter.com/tA7Kynjr6x — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) July 14, 2022

While Dragon Ball Super is returning to the world of anime via the movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, it might be years before we see the story of Granolah The Survivor Arc and Gas arrive on the small screen, as the television series has yet to reveal when, or if, it will be making a comeback down the line.

Do you think Gas will be able to survive the Granolah Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.