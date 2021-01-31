What Should Dragon Ball Super Explore in Its New Arc?

✖

Dragon Ball Super is back at it again with a new arc, and it goes without saying that fans are hyped for the story. It isn't every day that Goku takes on a new challenge, and fans are always happy to see him step up to the plate. After all, the Saiyan is an eager kind of guy, but this new arc might flay him open in a messy way. After all, this new arc has set up some important discoveries, and fans know what they want this story to explore.

One of the most pressing things on the list involves Goku's father. You might have forgotten about Bardock, but the series has not. The older Saiyan took part in Dragon Ball Super's movie, but that is not all. It seems Bardock is directly tied to the attack which wiped out Granolah's race. The villain is holding a big grudge against the Saiyan race because of Bardock's actions, so Goku will soon pay for the sins of his father.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Fans are also hoping this look into Saiyan history will bring forward Broly. The character hasn't been heard from since he hit the big screen. The manga's last arc made little to no nod to Broly before it closed. As you can imagine, fans are desperate for an update on the legendary Saiyan, so we are crossing our fingers for an overdue update.

Finally, Vegeta fills in the third spot on this most-wanted list. Dragon Ball Super has promised to do right by the Saiyan since the start, but it has all been talk until now. It wasn't long ago that Beerus mentioned he know a god power that suits his aggressive nature better than Ultra Instinct ever could. As you can imagine, Vegeta is desperate to learn this technique which means Beerus is going to become an unsuspecting sensei. And if that is not worth exploring, then nothing is!

