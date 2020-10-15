Dragon Ball Super Editor Promises Goku's Blunder Has a Twist

✖

Dragon Ball Super has riled up a lot of fans with a preview for the next chapter of the manga, with a big spoiler that has many fans slapping their foreheads following an action taken by Goku that might be a bit too in line with the Saiyan's actions in the past, but said action seemingly has a big twist coming! In a recent interview between an outlet and the editor of Dragon Ball Super, a number of points were discussed about the current story, and the future, of Akira Toriyama's Shonen series that continues to tell the stories of the Z Fighters.

Warning! If you want to avoid spoilers for the upcoming chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 65, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article!

With Goku achieving mastery of Ultra Instinct following the death of Merus, the renegade angel, he has fundamentally dismantled Moro, the energy absorbing sorcerer that has been plowing through the Z Fighters. As Moro begs for help beneath a number of boulders, Goku has already rejected his place within the Galactic Patrol following the discovery that the space cops were planning on executing Moro. In the preview for the next chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, it seems as if Goku is handing Moro a Senzu Bean to heal his wounds and make a bone headed play that he has done in the past, specifically against Cell in Dragon Ball Z.

Twitter User Cipher_DB shared a translation of the video interview, noting that the handing of a Senzu Bean to Moro will result in a big twist, leading us to believe that this boneheaded play by Goku might not be what it ultimately seems:

Interview with V-Jump editor (and mascot for public appearances) “Victory” Uchida, on editing Dragon Ball Super, uploaded to official V-Jump YouTube channel, 10/14 Video link: https://t.co/NIkMJWZkFM pic.twitter.com/Pyd7CvqUzO — Ian (@Cipher_db) October 14, 2020

Goku has made a lot of dumb moves during Dragon Ball Super, nearly resulting in the destruction of multiple universes by starting the Tournament of Power through Zeno, but this action with Moro certainly seemed like the straw that broke the camel's back for many audience members.

What do you think the big twist for Dragon Ball Super will be?