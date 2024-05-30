Dragon Ball Super Artist Shares New Cover for Volume 39

The Dragon Ball Super Gallery project assembles some of the biggest artists from the manga world to contribute to the world of the Z-Fighters. Among the many artists that have contributed so far are Bleach's Tite Kubo, Naruto's Masashi Kishimoto, Chainsaw Man's Tatsuki Fujimoto, Demon Slayer's Koyoharo Gotouge, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Hirohiko Araki to name a few. The most recent cover has made its way to the internet, and it is drawn by none other than Toyotaro, the artist who draws Dragon Ball Super.

Dragon Ball Super wasn't the first time that Toyotaro was a part of the shonen universe, as the artist had long been portraying Goku and company. One of his first unofficial works was creating fan manga for the series, "Dragon Ball AF", wherein he would then be chosen to draw the spin-off series, Dragon Ball Heroes: Victory Mission. Thanks to his work on the side story, Toyotaro would be chosen by Akira Toriyama himself to be a part of the latest sequel series. Throughout the latest arcs, Toyotaro worked closely with Akira Toriyama to help continue the Z-Fighters' story as the pair have created some major battles and new transformations for the franchise.

Dragon Ball Super: Toyotaro Returns To The Manga

Following the tragic passing of creator Akira Toriyama, the manga went on an indefinite hiatus. As it stands, it has yet to be revealed if Dragon Ball Super will continue with Toyotaro at the helm and/or if the artist will be working on scripts and ideas that were created by Toriyama. Should Dragon Ball Super continue with its manga, it's a safe bet that Toyotaro will be involved with the Z-Fighters' future.

DRAGON BALL Volume 39 Cover drawn by Toyotarou for the 40th DRAGON BALL SUPER Gallery Tribute. pic.twitter.com/g0tLPjckLd — SUPER クロニクルス (@SupaChronicles) May 30, 2024

While Toriyama might be gone, his legacy remains. This fall, Dragon Ball Daima will arrive on the small screen, as the new anime is using ideas from Akira Toriyama to help tell a new story for Goku and his fellow Z-Fighters. Transforming Son and his friends into children thanks to a nefarious wish made on the dragon balls, a release date has yet to be revealed for Daima but it remains one of the most highly anticipated anime releases of the year.

