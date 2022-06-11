Dragon Ball Super: The Voice of Gohan Explains How 'Super Hero' Is a Return to Form

Son Gohan has received more than a few glow-ups since he first appeared in the first episode of Dragon Ball Z as a toddler. Now having a family alongside numerous transformations at his disposal, the latest Dragon Ball movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, puts Gohan front and center in the battle against the Red Ribbon Army. Recently, Comicbook.com was able to chat with the voice of Gohan, Kyle Herbert, when it came to his return to the role as well as how the new movie is a "return to form".

With the return of the Red Ribbon Army, a mysterious threat waits in the wings behind the likes of Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, assisting Gohan in learning a new transformation that might make him the strongest Z-Fighter in existence at the moment. In talking with Kyle Herbert, he broke down his role as well as examined the history of the hybrid Saiyan warrior throughout Akira Toriyama's Shonen franchise:

"Well, after the Majin Buu Saga, obviously his priorities shifted and you saw the potential and the audiences felt... it's like, oh man, we were going on this path, but now it went on a different path, it's like, come on, come back, come back, come back. And there's been various obstacles through the years. I don't say obstacles necessarily, but new life adventures that of course made Gohan grow and become a better person. But in a show like Dragon Ball, you want to see him bring it the way that he brought it as a little kid. We want to come full circle and now we have the opportunity to do that. So obviously it feels amazing and super, super jazzed to get to. I'm always jazzed to return to the character, of course, because this is where it began for me in a career and voiceover and already established as a fan since the mid-nineties, so it's amazing."

In Dragon Ball Super's manga, Gohan has been away for quite some time as the Granolah Arc has primarily focused on Goku and Vegeta. While the storyline has come to an end, no details have arisen when it comes to what is next for the Z-Fighters, though fans are hoping that the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will play a role.

