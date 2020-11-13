Dragon Ball Pairs Goku and Grecian Gods in New Artwork

✖

Dragon Ball Super has dealt with the Saiyans and the other Z Fighters attempting to bridge the gap between their world and the world of the Gods, with Goku and Vegeta specifically gaining new found power with their Super Saiyan God forms, and one fan artist has taken things one step further by imagining what characters such as the main protagonist, and Hit, look like with Grecian God makeovers! Facing off against the God of Destruction in Beerus and a ton of other heavenly opponents, Dragon Ball Super will continue to throw more difficult villains at the Z Fighters!

While the Greek Gods haven't made their presence known in Dragon Ball Super, there have been plenty of gods that have, with the Tournament of Power beginning with a skirmish between Beerus and his fellow gods of destruction. With the series beginning with the fight between Goku and Beerus and eventually having the Saiyans tap into the power of the gods themselves, it definitely wouldn't surprise us to see more deities make their way into the sequel series of the world created by Akira Toriyama! As the Moro Arc is coming to a close in the manga, it will be interesting to see where Super goes in the future for Goku, Vegeta, and the other Z Fighters!

Twitter Artist Actual Bike Dad shared these impressive new takes on both Goku and Hit, changing their current Shonen aesthetics to that of ancient deities, which still manages to fit in with the overall theme of Dragon Ball Super when it comes to the various battles against Goku

The Moro Arc has seen Goku finally able to master the awesome power of Ultra Instinct, but unfortunately for everyone's favorite lunkhead, his forgiving nature has once again come back to haunt him. Offering Moro forgiveness, Goku gave the villain the perfect opportunity to not only absorb the power of Ultra Instinct himself, but also fuse with the earth itself, presenting some serious issues for the Z Fighters!

