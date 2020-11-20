Dragon Ball Super Has Done Vegeta Dirty

✖

In the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, the Moro Arc finally came to a close and dashed the hopes of fans that were hoping against hope that the prince of the Saiyans would pull off the long deserved victory, but unfortunately, there's no better way to put it other than Vegeta was done dirty. With the anti-hero of the Z Fighters learning some new tricks on the Planet Yardrat, fans' expectations were sky high that his powers of Forced Spirit Fission, and spotty Instant Transmission, would make him save the day for once in Goku's stead, but it wasn't meant to be!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's Manga, Chapter 66, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be spoiling the end of the Moro Arc!

Following Goku's brain dead move of allowing Moro the opportunity for the nefarious sorcerer to fuse with the very Earth itself, the Z Fighters were put in quite the pickle. As Beerus was ready to intervene, he was unfortunately called away due to harboring Merus and his higher ups discovering this fact. Unfortunately, not only did the latest chapter not give Vegeta the victory, it simply made the Prince of the Saiyans a tool to make Goku stronger in the end.

Vegeta is at least able to have a hand in defeating Moro, using Forced Spirit Fission to not only sap some strength from the new version of the wizard, but he is also able to create his own version of the Spirit Bomb to boot. Unfortunately, rather than hurling it at Moro to finish him off once and for all, it's instead pumped into Goku, giving the protagonist the final victory despite all the terrible mistakes he made during the fight. On top of this, Goku shows off a strange new power that allows him to create a giant energy form, which is something that would have worked far better for Vegeta considering his bizarre training on the Planet Yardrat.

Dragon Ball Super is falling into a trap of predictability, and though the Moro Arc is thankfully done with, it's time that Vegeta got a story line that can give him the spotlight that he's needed for far too long.

Do you think that Vegeta was "done dirty" in the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super? How would you change the Moro Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!