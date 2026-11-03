Avatar: Seven Havens Producers Confirm Pavi’s Avatar Cycle Status After Finale

Avatar: Seven Havens has completely opened up its post-apocalyptic world with the final episodes of its debut season, and the producers behind it all have revealed Pavi’s status with the Avatar Cycle following the events of the finale. The final few episodes of the debut season came with some big reveals for Pavi. Not only did she find out more about her past, but she also found a new direction to follow on her Avatar journey through the rest of the series moving forward.

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Avatar: Seven Havens saw Pavi reach a new level of understanding with her abilities as she was able to see constellations of past Avatars such as Kyoshi, Aang and most notably, Korra. This had fans wondering if Pavi had been able to reconnect to the Avatar Cycle after Korra had severed the connection during her time, but co-creator Michael DiMartino and executive producer Sehaj Sethi confirmed to IGN that this was not the case, “It’s something else,” DiMartino stated. “She has not reconnected. It can’t happen that easily.”

Avatar: Seven Havens Producers Confirm Pavi Has Not Reconnected to the Avatar Cycle

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“It’s something else,” Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise co-creator Michael DiMartino confirmed when asked if Pavi had reconnected to the Avatar Cycle after Korra had severed the connection in The Legend of Korra. “She has not reconnected. It can’t happen that easily. So she does have a connection with Korra, but the other stuff’s more of a vision.” As Sehaj further explains Pavi seeing these constellation forms in the final episodes, it turns out that this is still a form of incomplete connection with the past Avatars.

“That’s something we really had to work [on showing] visually that the connection is not complete,” Sehaj revealed. “It was not just, oh, let’s show Korra for a second or something. It was like, hey, she’s sort of faded, right? She’s not completely there. We wanted it to not just be so easy as, yup, now Korra can talk to you. That’s something that still needs to progress in the series.” But with this in mind, it’s clearly something we’ll see develop further over the course of the series’ four season run.

What’s Next for Avatar: Seven Havens?

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If you wanted to catch up with Avatar: Seven Havens now that the first season has ended its run, you can find the 13 episode debut season now streaming with Paramount+. Book Two of the series has been confirmed for 13 episodes as well, but it has not revealed any release date information as of this time. The series has also revealed that it has been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 as well, but the producers behind it all have confirmed that this will be the full scope of the series (and it makes it like it four season long predecessors).

Sehaj previously confirmed to ComicBook that Avatar: Seven Havens Season 3 and 4 are already in production as of this time as well, and voice stars Saheli Khan (Pavi) and Aishu Devan (Nisha) have teased that the twins will be going through a lot of “character development” following the end of the first season too. The ball is moving fast with this one, so how are you feeling about Avatar: Seven Havens right now? Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments!

HT – IGN