Naruto Live-Action Movie Confirms Filming Starts Soon With New Sony Team Up

Naruto is now in the works on a brand new live-action feature film from the director behind Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and now the project is getting a boost from Sony Pictures as production has been confirmed to kick off very soon. Sony Pictures has quite a few anime live-action adaptations in the midst of production as they continue to expand into the world of anime with future projects, and now they are teaming up with Lionsgate on the release of what could be the biggest live-action anime feature yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, Sony Pictures is now officially teaming up with Lionsgate to co-finance the movie and oversee the film’s international distribution. Lionsgate will oversee the production, domestic region release, and is now slated for a Spring 2027 start of production. This further lines up with reports for the movie’s worldwide casting search that proposed an early 2027 start date for filming for those involved as well.

What to Know for Naruto‘s Live-Action Movie

Courtesy of Viz Media

Following his blockbuster success with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Destin Daniel Cretton will be directing the new live-action Naruto movie for Lionsgate Pictures and Sony Pictues. Cretton is also co-writing the new movie together with Tasha Huo, and is a co-producer alongside Jeyun Munford through Hisako with Avi Arad, Ari Arad and Emmy Yu of Arad Productions, and Jeremy Latcham. With Cretton recently signing a new overall deal with Sony Pictures for three years following Spider-Man’s success, this production slots right into the window.

A worldwide casting search for the main trio of Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, and Sakura Harada is now underway, and Charles Melton has been rumored to have joined the cast as Kakashi Hatake. Reports have teased that the characters’ ages might not fully line up with the original incarnations of the series. Other reports have noted that there might also be other notable changes to each character, but without it even being in production yet it’s hard to nail down which of these reports will end up being the most correct at the end of the day. Thankfully it seems we won’t have to wait too much longer for it all.

When Does Naruto’s Live-Action Movie Come Out?

Courtesy of Viz Media

If production truly does go as scheduled and begins next Spring, there’s a chance fans will see the new movie in action in 2028. Cretton has been working together with original creator Masashi Kishimoto on the new adaptation, and even noted as such in a message to fans during New York Comic Con 2026 earlier this Fall. “We’re approaching the world, relationships, and journeys Kishimoto-sensei created with a lot of care, and we want to capture what makes NARUTO so special,” Cretton stated at the time.

Naruto itself is also in the midst of a massive comeback. The franchise has launched Project Rasengan, a new effort to release new projects across video game, manga, and anime formats. This is resulting in a new crossover anime special now in the works, and Kishimoto himself is returning for a new Naruto manga that fans will get more information on later this year at Jump Festa 2027. But are you ready for Naruto’s live-action movie debut? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!

HT – The Hollywood Reporter