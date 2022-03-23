Dragon Ball Super Breaks Down Gas’ Loyalty to the Heeters

Dragon Ball Super is continuing to tell a story that links the Z-Fighters to the past via the Granolah The Survivor Arc, with Goku learning much more about his father Bardock than he ever had dreamed of. Now, with Granolah and Vegeta on the sidelines, it’s up to Son to hold back the current strongest being in the universe, Gas, as readers are able to learn why the latest antagonist holds such a slavish devotion to his brother Elec and the criminal organization known as the Heeters.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super’s manga, Chapter 82, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even though Gas has moved far above his brother Elec in overall power, thanks to using the Dragon Balls of the Planet Cereal, he is still beholden to the head of the Heeters. Unfortunately for Gas, this chapter isn’t exactly kind to him, with Goku’s Instant Transmission transporting the two of them to the Galactic Patrol’s prison, which currently houses some of Moro’s strongest henchmen. Recognizing Gas from a previous encounter, the thugs ruthlessly make fun of him for having apparently wet his pants, which leads to Goku and Gas discussing, during their fight, whether or not the formerly smallest Heeter can actually trust his brother to look out for his best interest.

Gas is quite clear as to why he is working for his brother’s ambition, along with making the Heeters the strongest criminal organization in the universal underworld:

“I seek power for Elec’s sake alone. I follow his commands in order to make the Heeters the supreme organization in the universe. I was once the weakest among us but Elec raised me to this level. I would do anything for him. Elec’s will is absolute.”

While Gas might currently be the strongest being in the universe, readers can definitely see a trend running that shows the Heeter is being used by Elec, especially when it comes to the downside of this new power-up. As Granolah explained, the Dragon Balls making someone the strongest in the universe comes with a big price, as their lifespan is drastically reduced as a consequence. Granolah stated that he only had three years of life to work with now, and while Gas hasn’t stated how much of his life has been taken, we would have to surmise it is just as much if not more.