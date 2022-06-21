Dragon Ball Super Sees Goku Use A Classic Evil Saiyan Attack

Dragon Ball Super is set to have a big summer ahead of it not just because of the long-awaited release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero this August around the world, but thanks to the continuing story of the Granolah The Survivor Arc in the pages of the manga. With Bardock being front and center as a part of this storyline, seeing the Z-Fighters flashing back to see how the father of Goku defeated the Heeter known as Gas, the latest chapter shows Goku employing a Saiyan attack mostly used by some of the race's worst members.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 85, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

Unfortunately for the Z-Fighters, Vegeta and his new transformation, Ultra Ego, weren't able to knock Gas out of the fight, but the Saiyan Prince is able to buy time for Goku to better understand Ultra Instinct. With Goku employing a strange new form of the transformation, which looks similar to Sign, Son is able to do some damage against Gas.

During their titanic tussle, Goku is seemingly able to rely on his Saiyan heritage to deliver a technique that was seen used by Nappa in the past, ejecting a major energy blast from his mouth. With the likes of Piccolo and Kid Buu using similar energy attacks in the past, it wasn't just relegated to Saiyans, though it certainly seems to be a moment where Goku is beginning to fight closer to how his father might have during his career as a soldier of Frieza.

Ultimately, Goku has yet to defeat Gas and it seems that this battle is far from over as the strongest Heeter employs his biggest transformation to date, in the final pages. With Elec hinting that this might be Gas' final battle, it might come down to beating out the clock for the Z-Fighters.

Do you think Goku will use any more traditional Saiyan attacks before the Granolah Arc comes to an end? Do you think we'll see the intergalactic bounty hunter re-emerge before the battle comes to an end? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.