Dragon Ball Super Teases the Manga's Next Release Date

Dragon Ball Super has teased the release date for the manga's next new chapter! New releases for the Toyotaro illustrated manga series are scheduled to come out on a monthly basis and have rarely missed the mark when it comes to the actual day of launch. It can be a bit tough to navigate, however, when the release of Shueisha's physical V-Jump magazine isn't set in stone. This is the case with the release for Chapter 76 of the series as there's currently a set date for this next chapter, but a date that could change.

At the end of each chapter of Viz Media's English language release of new chapters of the series, fans are usually greeted by a return date for the next chapter. At the end of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 75, however, all fans saw was a "to be continued" tease. Yet, the release date on the website teases that the next chapter will be hitting on September 20th. That's just for one website though, so we could very well see an earlier release.

(Photo: Shueisha)

September 20th coincides with the next issue of Shueisha's V-Jump magazine in Japan, and thus stays in line with the simultaneous launch of the manga in other territories on the same day. Shueisha's Manga+ website (which is also an official source for new chapters of the series) currently lists a Saturday, September 18th release for Chapter 76. This would mark a month long period from the release of Chapter 75 on August 18th, so it makes sense in that regard.

This is all to say that we could end up seeing the next chapter releasing on September 18th instead of September 20th. The dates could change in the meantime, but seeing as how neither date was set in stone with the final pages of Chapter 75 could mean that Shueisha's still setting the date worldwide release of the newest chapter. As we get closer to this next chapter's release next month, we'll definitely know one way or the other.

What do you think? Would you want to see Dragon Ball Super continue this trend of releasing on the 18th of every month instead of the 20th? What did you think of the newest chapter? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!