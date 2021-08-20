Dragon Ball Super Hypes Chapter 75 Release With New Trailer

✖

Dragon Ball Super is hyping the recent release of its newest chapter with a new trailer! The Granolah the Survivor arc has reached an intriguing new phase as not only have we seen demonstrations of just how strong the titular Granolah actually is thanks to his fight with Goku, the newest chapter of the series fully unleashed a brand new form for Vegeta. Hype to see this new form in action shot through the roof and got Vegeta trending in the days leading up to its official release, and now fans have finally seen the next crucial step in the series.

Chapter 75 of Dragon Ball Super is now officially available to read around the world thanks to Shueisha and Viz Media, and with the launch of the newest chapter Shueisha's V-Jump magazine released a cool trailer for the new entry that showcases much of what fans can look forward to seeing in action with Vegeta and Granolah's full battle. You can check out the trailer below as spotted by @DbsHype1 on Twitter:

As promised through the cliffhanger of its previous chapter, Vegeta indeed unleashed a full new form that he had been able to tap into thanks to his training with Beerus. A result of learning how to use the Hakai abilities, and training to better master the use of his ki after what he learned on Yardrat, Vegeta has tapped into a kind of Ultra Instinct form of his own. Dubbing this new power as "Ultra Ego," Vegeta gets stronger the more he desires to fight and therefore has a high ceiling as to how far he could go.

Fans were able to see with the newest chapter, however, that Vegeta and Granolah are far from the only things to keep an eye on with the rest of this arc. There's still the matter of the Heeters and whatever grand plan they might have in the works for the Dragon Balls, and it's likely only going to kick off a new phase of unexpected battles going forward for the series that Goku and Vegeta will need to use their new forms to face off against.

But what did you think of Dragon Ball Super's newest chapter? How are you liking the Granolah arc as a whole so far? What are you hoping to see before it comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!