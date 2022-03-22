Dragon Ball Super Raises a Big Question with an Oracle’s Return

Dragon Ball Super loves its fighters dearly, but some of its characters prefer to flex without throwing punches. For some, money is their source of power, but others like the Oracle Fish control the world with knowledge. And thanks to a new chapter, the manga has fans eyeing the fish following his curious re-appearance this month.

The whole thing came about easily enough as Goku and Gas fought one on one. The Saiyan went on defense to tire out the thug, so he used Instant Transmission across the universe. At one point, Goku saddled up to Whis and the Oracle Fish, but it was the latter then grabbed our attention.

After all, the Oracle Fish was napping for most of his scene, but he did make one comment at the end. After seeing Gas, the fish asked who the guy was, and that simple question has everyone curious about his latest prophecy.

After all, this is not the first time the Oracle Fish popped into Granolah’s arc. The Dragon Ball Super arc began with Goku and Whis together after all. The Oracle Fish made a prediction during the meeting which said the balance of Universe 7 will shift as its strongest warrior finally makes an appearance. Up until now, Granolah was thought to be that warrior as Alec wished for Gas to become the most powerful warrior in the universe… but the Oracle Fish isn’t convinced.

He did not recognize Gas during their encounter, so The Heeters believe the boy is more powerful than he really is. The Oracle Fish has not yet met the warrior from his dream, but fans are sure they will show up before long. Gas could still fill the role if he unlocks another power boost, or Goku could be the fighter in question. So for now, Dragon Ball Super readers will want to keep an eye out for the Oracle Fish as Granolah’s arc races towards its close.

What do you think about the Oracle Fish’s latest appearance? Did you expect them to show up again in Granolah’s arc? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.