Dragon Ball Super Just Teased a Big Battle Reunion

Dragon Ball Super‘s manga series is continuing to tell the tale of the last member of the alien race known as the Cerealians, with the bounty hunter known as Granolah making a dire wish on the Dragon Balls to become the strongest being in the universe. Now, with a new preview for the next chapter of the manga released, it seems as though the battlefield is set to get much more crowded as new alliances are formed and the power structure has shifted astronomically.

In the last installment of Dragon Ball Super’s manga, we were able to see Gas of the Heeters become the new strongest being in the universe, absolutely crushing Son Goku in a one-on-one fight as he nearly was able to eliminate Granolah in the process. With this new preview, it seems as though Granolah has decided to take the Senzu Bean from the Saiyan Prince Vegeta and is set to battle not just Gas, but won’t refrain from taking a swing at the other members of the criminal organization that were responsible for the destruction of his race and are looking to overtake Frieza’s army.

The Official Dragon Ball Website shared several rough storyboards for the next chapter of Dragon Ball Super, with the images in question showing that the battlefield is set to have Granolah, Monaito, and the entirety of the Heeters be involved in the brawl that is set to change the world of Akira Toriyama’s franchise:

As Dragon Ball Super’s manga continues to tell the story of Granolah, the classic Shonen franchise is set to have a big role in the upcoming Jump Festa event which is slated to arrive later this week. While new details will seemingly be revealed with regards to the upcoming film that is slated to arrive next year, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, we definitely wouldn’t be surprised if the future of the manga was explored further as well, perhaps giving fans an idea of the upcoming battles of Goku and his friends following the war against the Heeters.

What do you think of this preview for the next chapter of Dragon Ball Super?