Dragon Ball Star Shares Promising Update for Goku’s Future

Masako Nozawa has been a crucial part of the Dragon Ball anime ever since it began all those years ago, and the star behind Goku, Gohan and more has shared a promising update about her involvement in the franchise heading into the future. As Dragon Ball celebrates the 40th anniversary of the late Akira Toriyama’s manga first hitting the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, fans are getting to see Goku going on a brand new adventure. At the center of it all is Masako Nozawa as the voice of the now child aged Goku, and she’s the only member of the core cast to voice their younger counterpart.

Nozawa’s had a lengthy acting career outside of Dragon Ball too, and the star was recently honored a special award at the 66th Mainichi Art Awards. Awarded for her outstanding achievements in entertainment from November 2023 to October 2024, Nozawa then revealed her future hopes for her career during her acceptance speech. As detailed by Livedoor in Japan, Nozawa explained that while she doesn’t know how much longer she can actually do this for, she wants to do it until she’s at least 182 years old. Which would be fitting or this longtime star behind Dragon Ball‘s warriors.

Dragon Ball’s Masako Nozawa Opens Up About the Future

“I don’t know how much longer I can do,” Nozawa began, “but the age I’ve decided on is that I’d like to keep doing it until I’m 182 years old, so if you see me, I’d be happy if you would say, ‘Good luck!’” By the sounds of it, Nozawa has no plans to slow down on her work any time soon. While the star is in plenty of projects outside of Dragon Ball, this is still a great sign for her future as Goku and other characters in the franchise. Because if there are more Dragon Ball projects to come, then Nozawa will likely be a central figure of them.

There just might be more Dragon Ball anime projects after Dragon Ball Daima comes to an end as well. Ahead of the new anime’s premiere last year, Dragon Ball anime producer Akio Iyoku held up collaborating with Nozawa as a big tease that there was something else now in the works, “We’re still coming up with various plans, brainstorming many things and will keep moving forward. I want to continue giving it my all alongside [Goku voice actor Masako] Nozawa-san.” But that potential future has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication.

When Does Dragon Ball Daima End?

Thinking about the future of the Dragon Ball franchise is very important at this point as Dragon Ball Daima will be coming to an end very soon. The new anime series will be officially ending with Episode 20 airing on February 28th around the world. As a result, the anime has kicked off its final climax as Goku and the others have now started their final fight against the Supreme Demon Kind Gomah with Goku bring back his Super Saiyan 3 form to help celebrate.

But there’s a tease that there might even be something bigger planned for Goku and Vegeta before this fight can fully end as well. Because while fans were happy to see Super Saiyan 3 in action, all of the new elements introduced through the Demon Realm could be building to something that Goku can only do within this space. Maybe there’s even a new transformation that could spark from that as well?

How do you like Masako Nozawa’s commitment for her future? Are you excited to see more of her as Goku? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!