Dragon Ball Super Reveals Which Hero Finally Defeats Gas

With the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, the Granolah The Survivor Arc is looking to bring its many battles to a close. With the intergalactic bounty hunter introduced in this storyline coming to the realization that Goku and Vegeta aren't tools of Frieza, and thus weren't responsible for the death of his mother and race, the fight shifted to the trio battling against the strongest members of the Heeters, the criminal organization that started the conflict to begin with. With the battle between Goku and Gas coming to an end, you might be surprised at who delivered the finishing blow.

Warning. If you have yet to read Dragon Ball Super's latest manga chapter, Chapter 86, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory for the ending of the Granolah Arc.

While the latest installments focused on Goku and Gas butting heads, with the two blinking across the universe and matching their skills against one another. With Goku discovering a new form of Ultra Instinct thanks to managing to add his emotions to the new transformation, the Saiyan briefly became the new strongest being in the universe, but for a short amount of time.

With Gas putting up quite the battle, Goku unleashes his gigantic energy form, tossing the member of the Heeters into the air and setting up the antagonist for a devastating blast from Granolah, who had recovered from his initial battle with Gas. Luckily for the Heeters that weren't on the receiving end of Granolah's blast, the bounty hunter stated that he is no longer seeking to kill anyone and is no longer attempting to get revenge.

With Gas no seemingly unconscious for "at least a few days," it will be interesting to see how much longer the members of the Heeters can survive now that he's expended the energy that the Eternal Dragon gave him. Right now, Dragon Ball Super hasn't revealed what will take place following this arc though we're sure that the next chapter landing in August will give at least a few hints as to what the future holds for the Z-Fighters.

What do you think of Gas' defeat? Where do you want to see Dragon Ball Super go next following the Granolah The Survivor Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.