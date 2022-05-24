Dragon Ball Super Art Brings Its Ultra Saiyans Scene to Life in Color

✖

Dragon Ball Super knows what its fans want, and it seems they always want more Saiyans. From Goku to Vegeta and beyond, the franchise has never been shy about its favorites. These days, the series' top two fighters are in the spotlight as they continue their battle against Gas, and a new piece of art is here hyping their Ultra Saiyan tag team.

As you can see below, the fan art comes courtesy of Limandao over on Twitter. It was there the artist gave Ultra Instinct Goku and Ultra Ego Vegeta a colorful makeover in light of their recent team-up. And of course, it is quite a sight to see!

After all, Ultra Instinct Goku leans into silver tones, and his energy aura crackles unlike any other when it comes out. As for Ultra Ego Vegeta, the Saiyan takes on a purple look when he powers up, and his godly aura is as sharp as a whip. Fans have never seen the two forms side by side in battle until now. And as you can imagine, netizens are desperate for Dragon Ball Super to give this fight an anime adaptation.

At this point, there is no word on whether Dragon Ball Super will adapt its manga arcs for the screen, but fans have hope. For now, the anime is busy fussing over its new movie. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to debut in Japan in less than a month, and the movie will bring Gohan and Piccolo to the forefront. So if you have been wanting to check on the heroes, you will get your chance soon!

