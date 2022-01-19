Dragon Ball Goes Viral Thanks to This Regal Super Saiyan God Makeover

These days, the Dragon Ball team is working hard on its next movie, and it would put things lightly to say fans are hyped. After all, the franchise will be exploring the Red Ribbon Army with its new film, so fans are diving deep into Goku and Vegeta. And now, one artist is going viral for giving Super Saiyan God Vegeta the royal look he needs.

As you can see below, the art comes courtesy of Nova_Vs_TheWorld who goes by Nova4Nation on Twitter. Earlier this week, the artist got the fandom buzzing when they gave Goku a regal makeover befitting his status. Now, Vegeta is getting a do-over, and Dragon Ball Super fans are rightfully geeking out.

The Super Saiyan God Vegeta



The overwhelming support on the last post made me definitely want to attempt Vegeta. pic.twitter.com/LeqkYUoWjP — N-O-V-A (@Nova4Nation) January 18, 2022

The makeover gives Super Saiyan God Vegeta a very similar upgrade to Goku, but he has his own flair. In this shot, the Saiyan is rocking golden hair that puts his Super Saiyan form to shame. Accessorized with earrings and cuffs, Vegeta is wearing an ornate cape here that suits a god. His torso remains bare in this shot, and Vegeta completes the look with dark tights, a belted sash, and some gilded boots.

Clearly, Vegeta is leaning into his royal heritage with this look, and it makes sense. It isn’t every day a Saiyan can tap into the power of a Super Saiyan God. Goku might have unlocked the form first, but Vegeta has gone on to fight Broly and others with the power. And thanks to fans like Nova4Nation, Super Saiyan God is getting the respect it so greatly deserves.

What do you think of this new take on Super Saiyan God Vegeta? Does this look suit the hero better or…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.