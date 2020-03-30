Dragon Ball Super Shares Slick Volume 12 Cover

Dragon Ball Super‘s Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc has been one of the most well received arcs of the manga to date. While a lot of that is due to it being a source of brand new adventures for the franchise beyond the point where the anime came to an end, there has no doubt been a large majority of fanbase who have been drawn to how the battle against Planet Eater Moro and his army of escaped prisoners has evolved over the course of the last few chapters. The biggest twist by far was seeing Goku and Vegeta heading off into their own bouts of training.

As the monthly chapter releases of Dragon Ball Super reach a new phase of the arc as Goku and Moro have both met back at Earth, the physical volume collections are making their way to this point by collecting some of the training period with Goku and Vegeta. This makes for a striking new bit of cover art for Volume 12 of the series, and you can check it out below thanks to @DBSChronicles on Twitter:

Dragon Ball Super Manga Volume 12 HQ Cover Release: 3 April, 2020

Length: 192 pages (including extras) #DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/j39t34fXUY — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) March 30, 2020

Releasing on April 3rd in Japan, Volume 12 of the series gathers Chapters 53 to 56 of the original series. This takes Volume 12 from the point where Moro’s army of prisoners first make their way to Earth to face off Gohan and the other Z-Warriors to the point where Earth’s warriors gather for their big rematch after a couple of months of training.

This is where we see how much of Goku and Vegeta’s training periods are going with Vegeta’s being the most interesting due to his arrival on Yardrat. It’s a sort of training we’ve never seen from him before, and this cover for the manga gives us a full look at his new Yardrat gear in all of its glory too. That’s why fans are so hyped to see him come back and potentially deal the final blow to Moro.

