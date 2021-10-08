Dragon Ball Super Brings New Life-Size Statues to NYCC





Dragon Ball Super has hit the Big Apple with this year’s New York Comic-Con, giving fans of the Shonen franchise the first clip from the next feature-length film of the series in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and Toei Animation has shared a look at some life-sized statues that portray some of the biggest characters from the sequel series. With the statues featuring the original Z Fighters along with the battle that helped bring to a close the initial episodes of Dragon Ball Super’s anime with Ultra Instinct Goku battling Jiren, attendees of the convention have a lot to take in.

The panel that focused on Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero didn’t just show us a new clip of the 2022 film, it confirmed that the movie will be bringing back characters including the likes of Bulma, Dende, and Korin into the mix. On top of these confirmations, fans of Dragon Ball were blown away when it was also confirmed that both Broly and the Red Ribbon Army would have roles to play in the next movie in Dragon Ball Super’s history. While there are still plenty of mysteries surrounding the film, fans of the Shonen franchise have plenty to think about following this year’s New York Comic-Con.

Toei Animation’s Official Twitter Account shared new photos from their booth at New York Comic-Con, with Twitter User Renaldo Saiyan also giving fans a look at a life-sized take on the Prince of the Saiyans, Vegeta, in his Oozaru form which he hasn’t used since the Saiyan Saga of Dragon Ball Z:

On top of Dragon Ball Super, New York Comic Con also has plenty of other anime franchises represented, including the likes of My Hero Academia, One Piece, and a number of others. With Super Hero giving us a new clip that explores the new animation that will be explored, we’d be hard-pressed to think of another anime franchise that will be able to top the bombshells revealed by the Shonen series created by Akira Toriyama.

What do you think of these life-sized statues representing different periods in the history of Dragon Ball?