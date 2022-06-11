Dragon Ball Super Star Recalls One of Their Best Recording Moments with Masako Nozawa

✖

This summer is set to reveal the next big animated adventure for the Z-Fighters in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, with the feature-length film deciding to take a step back from focusing specifically on Goku and Vegeta, and instead put Gohan and Piccolo in the driver's seat to fight against the reincarnated Red Ribbon Army. To help in promoting the new film, the official Dragon Ball website sat down with the voice of Piccolo, Toshio Furukawa, to discuss the process of bringing the Namekian to life and memories that the voice actor had when it came to recording with the voice of Goku, Masako Nozawa.

Both Toshio and Masako have been voicing their respective characters for decades, with both Goku and Piccolo being introduced in the first Dragon Ball series in the 1980s. While Piccolo originally started as a villain and a demon king that was seeking to rule the world with an iron fist, he eventually came to be a protector of the world thanks to the influence of Goku's son, Gohan.

In the latest interview with Toshio Furukawa, the Official Dragon Ball Site chatted with the voice actor and asked what his "stand-out" moments were from his long history as the Namekian Piccolo:

"Masako Nozawa was the "mood-maker" in the studio, always telling jokes, making the whole thing feel like a group of friends just having a good time. One of her jokes I remember was during the scenes where Piccolo was training Gohan, she and Joji Yanami would start scolding me, saying, "Stop bullying Gohan!" Joji was good with jokes too, I remember he'd say to me, "Just because you're Furu-kawa doesn't mean you can go full-power! He's just a kid!" And then I'd always apologize like, "I'm sorry! It's just part of my character!"

One of the biggest aspects of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero for Piccolo is that the Namekian is receiving a new transformation that apparently sees his "potential unleashed". While fans of Dragon Ball still aren't sure how this will compare to the likes of Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego, many will agree that its been a long time coming for the Namekian to get a serious boost in the energy department.

