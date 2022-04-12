Dragon Ball Super Shares Sneak-Peek at Bardock vs Gas

One of the many mysteries that has been surrounding the Granolah Arc in the pages of Dragon Ball Super‘s manga has been how Goku’s father Bardock was able to defeat the Heeter known as Granolah. With Bardock’s highest power level being around ten thousand, it seems as though the Saiyan brawler wouldn’t have what it took to defeat the member of the alien criminal organization. Now, a new preview for the next chapter of the shonen’s manga is giving readers a better look at the fight that is about to be told.

In the previous chapter of the Shonen series, Dragon Ball Super saw Goku attempting to defeat Gas in a one-on-one fight, with the Saiyan using the power of Instant Transmission to keep the member of the Heeters off-guard while giving Granolah and Vegeta a chance to have a much-needed breather. Dropping Gas onto a planet inhabited by Whis, the right-hand man of Beerus, Goku only has a few moments to learn how his father came to defeat the alien berserker, with the Saiyan warrior having apparently taken down the brawler in the past in order to save citizens of the Planet Cereal.

The Official Dragon Ball Website shared a new image from the upcoming eighty-third chapter of Dragon Ball Super’s manga, in which the installment will be further diving into the battle between Bardock and Gas, more than likely letting readers know how Goku’s dad was able to pull off a win against the member of the Heeters:

Currently, Dragon Ball Super fans are waiting on word from Toei Animation when it comes to the next film in the franchise Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and its release date, with the hacking of the company indefinitely delaying the feature-length film. With the next outing set to focus on Gohan and Piccolo fighting against the reincarnated Red Ribbon Army, questions are swirling among the anime community as to what secrets will be revealed in the Shonen movie.

How do you think Bardock was ultimately able to defeat Gas?