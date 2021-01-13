Super Saiyan Mario Hype Spurs Luigi x Broly Crossover

✖

If you haven't been on social media for the last day, you missed quite a few things. Barring real-world events and the like, much of Twitter was taken over by Mario yesterday in light of a new trailer. A promo for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury went live, and its final moments introduced fans to Super Saiyan Mario. And now, it seems the rest of the Mushroom Kingdom is going in on this crossover.

As you can imagine, the appeal of Super Saiyan Mario has been to ignore. For those who have seen the trailer, they will know this meme became popular after a massive version of Bowser appeared on-screen looking like Godzilla. His only equal is Catsuit Mario, and the hero had to undergo a power boost to fight his foe. It is that power-up which turned Mario into a Super Saiyan, and fans believe Luigi has to be next.

Waiiit, if Mario's Cat suit is yellow and he goes super Saiyan, that means... pic.twitter.com/iFMpWvUyL9 — Zach17 (@Zach_1717) January 12, 2021

After all, Luigi has his own cat form, and his green color likens him to a very different Saiyan. Over on Twitter, the user Zach_1717 came up with some now-viral Mushroom Kingdom crossovers. After all, Luigi would embody Broly if given the chance, and he is not alone in this ordeal.

For instance, Super Saiyan Peach would wield a very similar palate to Super Saiyan Rose. Of course, this also means Peach would be embodying Goku Black, but if anyone were going to tackle the otherworldly baddie, Peach is up for it. As for Toad, well - there crossover could turn the helper into Vegeta. And as for Yoshi, we can only hope the hero takes up Piccolo's role while the rest of his friends embrace their new Super Saiyan profile.

What do you think about this budding Mario crossover? Which other Nintendo characters would suit Dragon Ball? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.