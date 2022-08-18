Dragon Ball Super Fans Better Start Wishing for This Massive Shenron Rug

Dragon Ball as a franchise might be focused firmly on the fights of the Z-Fighters, but the Dragon Balls themselves remain a big part of the anime series to this day. With the seven Dragon Balls of Earth bringing forth the Eternal Dragon known as Shenron, it's no surprise that fans continue to create homages to this classic reptile that has been a part of the franchise since the very beginning and is set to make an appearance in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

While Shenron is the dragon of the planet Earth, the Shonen series has taken the opportunity to introduce a number of different dragons that exist on different planets, with their own unique rules for the wishes that they grant. On the Planet Namek for example, the dragon Porunga is summoned and grants three wishes to those who summon it, and recently, in the latest arc of the manga, Granolah The Survivor Arc, the Planet Cereal introduced a dragon of its own, which only needs to be summoned via two Dragon Balls. Above all the dragons sits the dragon that is summoned via the "Super Dragon Balls", which was the focus of the Tournament of Power Arc. These wishing orbs were the size of planets and helped restore entire universes that were destroyed by Xeno as a result of the Dragon Ball Super Arc.

Twitter User SClass Supply shared the creation of a Shenron rug that looks far less threatening than the current incarnation of the Eternal Dragon, taking us back to the earlier days of the series in which Goku was a child and Super Saiyan was a transformation that was still years from being introduced:

Making a #Dragonball rug, a little over 6ft long pic.twitter.com/FnpI1spVox — justin c (@sclass_supply) August 16, 2022

This weekend, expect Shenron to appear on the big screen in North America as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to arrive in theaters in North America. While the movie won't feature Goku and Vegeta, instead focusing on Gohan and Piccolo with the two aforementioned Z-Fighters training off-world, the movie will have big implications for the future of the franchise while also seeing some major changes to a number of characters across the board.

What is your favorite version of the Eternal Dragon in Dragon Ball? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.