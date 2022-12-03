Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's Steelbook's Art is Stunning

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero didn't just become one of the biggest anime movies of the year by bringing back the Red Ribbon Army, it also saw Gohan and Piccolo receiving some major glow-ups as a result of the wild battles that were featured in the film. Following its theatrical run, the latest Shonen film is only a few days away from releasing its physical home video release and has an absolutely stunning cover to its steelbook when the movie hits home.

In the movie, Gohan and Piccolo are wrapped up in the anime criminal organization's plot for revenge, with two new androids being introduced to the Dragon Ball lore created by the grandson of Dr. Gero, Dr. Hedo. On top of the threat coming from Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, the Red Ribbon Army was also working on bringing back a familiar villain as an entirely new character in Cell Max. With the arrival of this new iteration of the Dragon Ball Z villain, Piccolo is able to rely on two new transformations thanks to a wish made on the Dragon Balls, while Gohan reaches his ultimate form thanks to an anger-filled moment similar to that of his Super Saiyan 2 awakening. Gohan Beast has fundamentally made Goku's son stronger than ever, though has yet to appear outside of this film.

Dragon Ball Steelbook: Super Hero

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's Blu-Ray will hit the market on December 7th, with this new Steelbook art gathering both the major heroes and villains of the film that have helped change the landscape of the Shonen series moving forward:

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Super is preparing for its manga's return, with a storyline that will take place before the events of Super Hero, focusing on Goten and Trunks acting as superheroes before they played their role in the fight against Cell Max. With this prequel story most likely meaning that we won't be seeing Gohan Beast and/or Orange Piccolo making their debut in Weekly Shonen Jump, the pair of young Z-Fighters might be performing the fusion dance once again.

Will you be picking up the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero steelbook when it arrives later this month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.

Via DBS Hype