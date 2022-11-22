Dragon Ball Super Teases Goten and Trunks' Starring Role for Next Arc

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero saw Gohan and Piccolo leveling up in the face of the Red Ribbon Army's comeback, but luckily for the two Z-Fighters, they weren't alone in their efforts to save the world. Joined by Goten and Trunks, the young brawlers were able to fuse once again to create Gotenks, the character that emerges from the two offspring of Goku and Vegeta performing the fusion dance, though they didn't quite nail the landing. Now, the next arc of Dragon Ball Super's manga is set to focus on Goten and Trunks once again.

When the Granolah The Survivor Arc came to an end earlier this year in the manga, the Cerealian had buried the hatchet with Goku and Vegeta in the face of their enemies known as the Heeters. Surprisingly, Gas and his criminal family weren't defeated by the Z-Fighters, but rather, by Frieza, who arrived on the scene with a new transformation at his disposal in "Black Frieza". The Dragon Ball Z villain had apparently come across a "Hyperbolic Time Chamber" in his journey to conquer the universe, allowing him to train for the equivalent of a decade and become the strongest being in the universe as a result. With Goten and Trunks taking the lead, it would seem that Frieza will be on the back burner in favor of more light-hearted fare.

(Photo: Shonen Jump Magazine)

Together Again

The next arc of Dragon Ball Super's manga will reportedly take place between the final battle of the Granolah Arc and the beginning of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, with Goten and Trunks wearing superhero outfits close to the likes of Gohan's Saiyaman identity and Gammas 1 and 2. While the particulars of whether or not they'll be fighting a villain this time around, or will be required to once again perform the fusion dance, are still a mystery, the manga taking the opportunity to focus on the sons of Goku and Vegeta is another big step in a new direction.

At present, there's no word on how long this next manga arc will be, or if the anime series will return in the near future, but this might change in next month's Jump Festa, the Shonen event that is planning to focus on Dragon Ball Super amongst a number of other big anime franchises.

Are you hyped for a new arc focused specifically on Goten and Trunks?

