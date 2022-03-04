Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’s Latest Synopsis Reveals New Plot Details

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero dropped an epic new trailer this week, but along with it comes a new synopsis for the film, which gives Dragon Ball fans some new tidbits of plot detail that hint at some exciting developments! Check out the new plot synopsis for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero down below! And if you haven’t already seen it, check out the latest Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero trailer HERE!

The DBS: Super Hero website has a new plot summary up, incorporating some of the stuff hinted at in the latest trailer. https://t.co/tyWnCXc8Rd pic.twitter.com/8B4BksheCh — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) March 2, 2022

Thanks to a translation from Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) we have the following translation for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’s synopsis:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In the past, Goku destroyed the evil “Red Ribbon Army” organization. But their will lived on!! Now that they’ve revived, the RR create the new androids “Gamma 1” and “Gamma 2”, and begin their revenge. Piccolo soon notices this disturbing activity, and sneaks into the Red Ribbon base, but there he discovers an unimaginable “ultimate evil weapon”…!! Pan is kidnapped in order to lure Gohan to the base. There, he too joins the fight, and an unprecented Super battle begins! Where shall this death-match lead?! And what fate lies in store for the Earth?!”

This is actually less of a synopsis than it is a pretty thorough breakdown of the entire story of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The real insights here are the exact sequence of events that lead to the big boss battle of the film, and how the various central characters are involved.

The film will clearly see the Red Ribbon Army launch the new Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 androids to kick off the conflict, before Piccolo and Pan get wrapped up in the plot, and Gohan comes in to save the day. However, the thing most Dragon Ball fans are wondering right now: what is inside of that giant egg-like chamber housing the “ultimate evil weapon?”

Fan theories range from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero re-introducing Cell into the Dragon Ball Super continuity, to new fan-favorite Android 21 finally getting an in-canon debut in the film. Whatever is going to happen, fans are hyped to see both Gohan and Piccolo unlock new “ultimate” forms as they (finally) get the spotlight.

However, as this synopsis teases, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will apparently have consequences for all of Earth – but how far will those consequences reach into the franchise? Bringing Gohan back into the limelight is just one big shift – how this film positions him and others (Pan, Goten, Trunks) afterward could also be a big change. We’ll see.