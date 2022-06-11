Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Poster Gives the Film a '90s Makeover

Dragon Ball Super is still taking over theaters around the world with its newest feature film effort, and one awesome poster imagines what Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero would look like if it were released in the 1990s by giving the movie a slick makeover! The newest movie in the franchise has become not only the most successful Dragon Ball Super film to date, but has steadily become one of the most successful Toei Animation releases in the studio's history. It's hard not to see why either as fans were excited to see Gohan and Piccolo taking the center of the action.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is still making its way around the world for its release (and is even making headlines in Hong Kong in some surprising ways), and while there have been plenty of promotional materials released for the film thus far, there are still lots of cool ways the film could be showing off its best parts to fans. One such way is a cool post concept from artist @salvamakoto on Instagram that has given Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero a makeover that makes it akin to one of Dragon Ball movies from decades before! Check it out below:

Why Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Is a Hit

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has nearly over $90 million USD at the worldwide box office, and that's set to continue as it makes its way through its final international territories. The film picks up a few years after the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and introduces a whole new kind of Gohan and Piccolo. Not only making them the central defenders of Earth against a pair of powerful new Androids (and later a returning familiar face), but the film also gives them some brand new forms to boot.

Fans have been curious to see more of Gohan in action in the anime for years, and the new movie finally makes good on this promise by cementing him as one of the most powerful fighters in Dragon Ball's current anime continuity thanks to the unleashing of his "Gohan Beast" form. It's yet to be revealed whether or not we'll get to see this form in action someday, but with the franchise already working on its next anime, it might not be too much of a wait!

How did you like Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? What did you think of its CG animation? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!