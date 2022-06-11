When Will Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Hit Theaters in North America?

✖

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is just on the horizon, and as you can imagine, fans are excited to check out the long-awaited movie. After all, the film is slated to go live in Japan in exactly one month. June 11th will usher in a new era for the anime, and it has been confirmed Dragon Ball Super will screen its latest film in theaters globally. And as it turns out, North America will get access to the film not long after its Japanese premiere.

According to a recent report by IGN, Crunchyroll will push out its global release once July ends. "Starting in August, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will then be rolled out in theaters in North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, the Middle East, and the rest of Asia," the site learned.

As you can imagine, fans are pretty hyped about this fast turnaround, and it is hardly surprising to see. Years ago, even the biggest shonen anime like Naruto and Bleach saw their films lag under delayed global releases. These movies would take six months at best to come around, and even then, few were given theatrical releases. However, the global box office has come to embrace anime in a big way, and Crunchyroll is eager to cash in on that trend alongside Toei Animation.

Take for example two of the industry's latest films, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Jujutsu Kaisen 0. The former debuted in late 2020 and managed to become the highest-grossing movie at the Japanese box office period despite the pandemic. It topped the U.S. box office upon its release, and the film is now the most lucrative anime movie of all time.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 proved the success of Demon Slayer's film wasn't a simple fluke. The movie is one of Japan's highest-grossing films to date, and it managed to rake in serious cash stateside. Given how popular Dragon Ball is worldwide, it would be insane for its team to not streamline its global release, and North American theaters will welcome the flick once August comes around.

Do you plan on watching Dragon Ball Super's new movie? What do you want to see most from the anime's comeback?