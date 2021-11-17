Dragon Ball Super Fan Flexes with Caulifla’s Best Cosplay Ever





Dragon Ball Super has wasted little time over the course of its story introducing us to new Super Saiyans, with the Tournament of Power Arc bringing us two female Saiyan brawlers in Caulifla and Kale, who would eventually fuse to become the powerhouse known as Kefla. While neither of these Saiyans has returned since the conclusion of the tournament that pitted universes against one another, it’s clear that fans have fallen in love with the warriors of Universe Six, with one cosplayer recently bringing Caulifla back into the spotlight using some pitch-perfect Cosplay.

Caulifla made a name for herself when she was introduced prior to the start of the Tournament of Power, as Cabba, the young Saiyan who would become the protege to Vegeta, explained how the Super Saiyan transformation worked. In almost record time, Caulifla was able to become a Super Saiyan herself and would eventually learn how to transform into Super Saiyan 2. With Kale being revealed to be Universe Six’s Legendary Super Saiyan, aka the answer to Broly, the pair become quite the tag-team when it came to defending their universe during the final arc of the Dragon Ball Super anime series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reddit User Jannet In Cosplay shared this spot-on take on Caulifla in her Super Saiyan form, remaining one of the most popular new characters introduced in Dragon Ball Super, though she has yet to make her return in either the Moro or Granolah The Survivor Arcs currently taking place in the manga:

In the pages of the manga, as mentioned earlier, Caulifla has yet to return to battle Goku as she had during the Tournament of Power, though the Z Fighters of Universe Seven have certainly seen their fair share of wild battles so far. Managing to barely overtake Moro, the evil wizard that had the ability swipe energy from both warriors and entire planets, Goku and Vegeta are currently butting heads with Granolah, a member of an alien race which was eliminated by Freeza and the Saiyan race.

What do you think of this new take on Caulifla? Do you think we’ll see the Saiyan from Universe Six return for a rematch with Goku in the future of Dragon Ball Super? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.