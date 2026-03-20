Dragon Ball Super Teases New Manga as Fans Await The Galactic Patrol

Earlier this year, Dragon Ball fans got the news that they had been waiting years to see, aka the anime adaptation confirmed its television return with the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol. With the shonen franchise also returning later this year with Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, a remake of Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods, the anime front has been amazing for Goku and company. Unfortunately, there has been one area in which the Z-Fighters have been noticeably absent. Dragon Ball Super’s manga has yet to release a new chapter in some time, but that is about to change.

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Dragon Ball’s official website confirmed that a new official manga installment was arriving as a part of the upcoming S.H. Figuarts line. Recreating characters such as Gohan Beast, the Demon King Piccolo, the Great Ape Vegeta, and new takes on classic Goku forms, Dragon Ball Super artist Toyotaro is returning for this new installment. While this doesn’t mean that the manga is returning to pick up where it left off, it’s a good sign that the manga artist is still sticking with the franchise. The details of what this upcoming manga will be remain a mystery, though fans can expect it to be released on October 23rd later this fall, meaning fans will have to wait several months to see the manga’s comeback.

Dragon Ball’s Manga Future

Shueisha

When last we left the Z-Fighters in the Dragon Ball Super manga, the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero took place. The printed story went beyond the fight against Cell Max, giving us chapters that saw Gohan Beast testing his strength against his father, against the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly, and Ultra Ego Vegeta. To date, Toyotaro hasn’t revealed if a new storyline is in the works to keep the Z-Fighters moving forward, though considering the franchise isn’t planning on ending anytime soon, it feels like a matter of “when” versus “if.”

Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol is based on the storyline that is routinely referred to by fans as the “Moro Arc.” While this anime adaptation has yet to receive a release date, this upcoming arc might be far longer than previous storylines, such as the Tournament of Power, Resurrection of F, and more. As of the writing of this article, the precise number of episodes for Dragon Ball’s anime comeback hasn’t been confirmed, though the series could totally be multiple seasons based on the source material.

Without diving too deep into spoiler territory within the Moro Arc, there is another massive storyline that is begging to be adapted. Following the fight against the energy-absorbing villain, an alien bounty hunter known as Granolah had landed on the scene, searching for revenge against the Saiyan race. This arc didn’t just introduce a new villain for the Z-Fighters to take on; it gave us the long-awaited ultimate transformation for Vegeta, aka Ultra Ego, which has yet to be animated in any form or fashion.

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Via DBS Hype