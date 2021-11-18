Dragon Ball: Ultra Instinct Shaggy’s Power Source Has Been Revealed

In this day and age, a simple meme can go the distance. You might not believe the Internet’s power, but Shaggy fans know how wild social media can be. Dragon Ball Super paved way for Ultra Instinct Shaggy to run, and now, the idea has become canon in its own ways. And now, it seems the power source of Shaggy’s godly form has been revealed.

If you are not familiar with Ultra Instinct Shaggy, we need to back up a bit. Dragon Ball Super set up the meme when Goku unlocked a new transformation known as Ultra Instinct in 2018 before the TV series wrapped. The incredible power took over the anime fandom, and in true style, the conversation bled into meme territory.

Bro I love Ultra Instinct Shaggy's origin story. Dude eats a magic crystal and gains the power of a fucking Saiyan 💀 pic.twitter.com/laSekqDT29 — SLO (@SLOplays) November 18, 2021

In this case, Shaggy was picked to wield Ultra Instinct, and the meme has become ubiquitous with the sleuth. From film to TV, the Scooby-Doo franchise has found ways to imbue Shaggy with such power, and Warner Bros. is doing so again with its new game MultiVersus.

The game, which operates similarly to Super Smash Bros. at Nintendo, pits fighters against one another tournament style. Warner Bros. put lots of its IPs into the game, and Shaggy made the cut. In the first gameplay trailer released today, Ultra Instinct Shaggy makes a bootleg cameo, and the game’s official website has revealed how the teen earned this power.

“The last thing Shaggy remembers before The Change was exploring another spooky old mansion with his pal Scoob,” the description reads. “He found a strange glowing crystal, and thinking it was rock candy, went to take a bit. There was a FLASH… and then blackness. When he came to, he found himself in possession of incredible powers.”

So, there you have it. In Dragon Ball, Saiyans can unlock new powers through intense emotions, but Scooby-Doo made things way easier. All Shaggy had to do was eat a snack to unlock the power, and this mysterious rock still leaves room for an official crossover. After all, fans are convinced the glowing crystal comes from Planet Vegeta, and you cannot convince the masses otherwise.

What do you make of this wild Dragon Ball meme? Can you believe Ultra Instinct Shaggy has gone this far?