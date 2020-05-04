Dragon Ball Art Imagines Vegeta's New Power from Yardrat

✖

Dragon Ball fans have been keeping up with Vegeta as of late since he's working on a new attack, but no one knows what the technique is. That is why one artist decided to put out their own prediction of Vegeta's powerful new move. The only thing fans know right now is that Vegeta will need to use his spiritual energy to master this new move, so artist Kreative Ladka felt the technique might look similar to Ultra Instinct Sign.

The concept art surfaced on Twitter after Kreative Ladka shared it with fans. The piece, which can be seen below, shows off Vegeta in his Yardrat uniform as he prepares to battle an opponent like Moro. However, the hero looks very different from how fans will remember.

As you can tell, Vegeta looks like he is using Ultra Instinct Sign in this Dragon Ball piece, but that is not the case. The artist said they dubbed this form Spirit Control, and it is derived from the training the Yardrat people beat into Vegeta. And when asked about this head-canon form, Kreative Ladka said this is just their concept of how Vegeta's technique could manifest.

Of course, this artwork has prompted Dragon Ball fans to debate whether Vegeta will acquire an all-new form or a simple attack from Yardrat. The planet seems to be peaceful enough, but Vegeta has learned its elders are impressively strong. These are the same people who taught Goku once upon a time, but Instant Transmission is fundamentally defensive as it gets you out of danger. The people of Yardrat could teach Vegeta something more offensive to use against Moro, but for now, fans will have to wait and see what the Saiyan is taught.

What do you make of this concept piece? Do you hope Vegeta learns a technique similar to this? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

